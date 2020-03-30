Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Maharashtra govt set ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra govt sets up 262 relief camps for migrant workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2020, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 11:31 pm IST
Thackeray appealed to the migrant labourers not to leave the state and assured to provide them all assistance
A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image
  A stranded migrant woman carries a child as she crosses the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar. PTI image

To stem the exodus of migrant labourers from the state, the Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps across the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the workers will be provided with food and shelter at these relief camps.

Following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus threat, hundreds of migrant workers from other states have decided to return back to their native states due to lack of employment and work.

 

Mr Thackeray appealed to the migrant labourers not to leave the state and assured to provide them all assistance. In a tweet, the CM said, “Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps across the state which is presently providing shelters to 70,399 migrant labour or the homeless people to ensure that they have food, and a roof during this crisis. (sic)”

Meanwhile, slum-dwellers, housemaids and construction workers with kids had gathered at KDMC ward office (Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation) after receiving information about free food distribution.

Police had to disperse the crowd as it kept growing in large numbers. The KDMC officials assured them that food would be distributed at their respective residences in each area.

...
Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, migrant workers, maharashtra migrant workers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A team of workers spray disinfectants outside as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar on Monday. PTI photo

Chaos in J&K hospitals as coronavirus tally rises to 48

A member of the Disaster Response Force of Telangana sprays disinfectant on a street in Hyderabad. (AFP)

62-year-old man, a contact of Covid-19 positive case, dies in Nizamabad, Telangana

Members of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Telangana prepare to spray disinfectant on a street to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Hyderabad records second Covid-19 death

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

India's coronavirus cases touch 1,242 with 35 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's coronavirus cases touch 1,242 with 35 deaths

Paramilitary personnel cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

Supreme Court asks Centre for status report on steps to prevent migration of workers

Migrants sit in a truck to try and reach their native villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemics, in Mathura. PTI photo

Government clarifies on extending 21-day nationwide lockdown

Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant at Suri Sadar Hospital during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Suri in Birbhum district on Sunday. PTI

Hyderabad records second Covid-19 death

Members of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Telangana prepare to spray disinfectant on a street to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hyderabad. (AFP)

29 covid19 deaths in India, cases total 1,071

Security personnel deployed at APMC Vegetable Market, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Navi Mumbai on Monday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham