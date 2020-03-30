Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Lockdown-hit fuel ou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown-hit fuel outlets seek waiver of bank interest, statutory fee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 30, 2020, 9:33 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Telangana has around 1,700 petrol bunks with Hyderabad accounting for around 600 of them
File photo PTI
 File photo PTI

Hyderabad: Petroleum dealers across the state have urged the Centre to grant a one-year exemption from bank interest on loans, as well as exemption of statutory fees.

With the lockdown beginning to make its impact on their operating costs and profit margins, the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) chapter in the state is also planning to formally petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

 

Telangana has around 1,700 petrol bunks with Hyderabad accounting for around 600 of them.

According to Rajiv Amaram, joint secretary of CIPD, who also runs a petrol pump at Balanagar, they sell about 10,000 litres of petrol a day and around 15,000 litres of diesel.

“Since the lockdown, we are selling just about 10 per cent of the normal petrol sale and between two and three per cent of diesel sales. And it is mostly ambulances that are mostly demanding diesel,” he said,

The group said the lockdown will result in losses because of reduced sales on one side and rentals, salaries to staff and power bills on the other. The losses could vary between Rs two lakh and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the size of the pump and sales, he said.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, 21 days lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials wearing masks work in the Karnataka Chief Minister's War Room on Covid-19, at DIPR Building, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Set of five new cases in Mysuru declared as first cluster case in Karnataka

Representational picture (PTI)

North Karnataka begins door to door health survey after six covid19 cases in Bhatkal

Representational image (AP)

4 UPA-era civil aviation officials under ED scanner

Rahul Gandhi argued that the economic fallout of this lockdown will vastly amplify the toll extracted by the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi: Total lockdown is not for India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi: Total lockdown is not for India

Rahul Gandhi argued that the economic fallout of this lockdown will vastly amplify the toll extracted by the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Travel to Delhi emerges as common factor in recent corona+ cases in AP, Telangana

A woman returns home after collecting some essential items for her family in Old Delhi. A nationwide lockdown is in force because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandypadhyay)

Now it's the states' job to stop the corona refugees

Migrant workers walk on NH 24 near Akshardham in East Delhi to go to their villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (PTI)

4 UPA-era civil aviation officials under ED scanner

Representational image (AP)

Covid19 in India: 106 new cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

Medics from Rs 1 clinic conduct a door-to-door thermal screening of residents, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham