Kerala's high risk case, a senior citizen couple, recover from Covid 19
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala's high risk case, a senior citizen couple, recover from Covid 19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 30, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 10:36 pm IST
Thomas aged 93 and his wife Mariamma aged 88, also had battling age related complications
Representational image
 Representational image

Kochi: Breaking the myth that aged people and those with other medical complications were highly vulnerable to infections and had higher chances of death from coronavirus, a 93 year and 88 year old couple have recovered in Kerala. Generally, people above the age of 60 are included in the high-risk group for coronavirus treatment.

Thomas aged 93 and his wife Mariamma aged 88, natives of Ranni in Pathanamthitta district were infected with the virus from their Italy returned son. They were admitted to Kottayam government medial college on March 9 and considering the high-risk involved, a special medical team was formed to treat the couple. They also have other age related complications like diabetes and hypertension.

 

The condition of the couple worsened many times during the treatment. Thomas was suffering from chest pain even during the initial days of admission and he was given utmost care. He later had cardiac attack and was put on ventilator support. But, the condition improved and his cough and breathing difficulty also eased.

After there was an improvement in their condition, the couple’s swab samples were sent for virus testing and the final test result turned negative. At present, the couple are only battling age related illness.

The couple will soon be discharged from the hospital based on the clearance as per protocol, said health minister K.K Shylaja. The minister congratulated the entire medical team at the medical college for bringing the old couple back to life.

Meanwhile, a nurse who was in the medical team contracted virus from the couple and she is undergoing treatment.

With this, all the five members of the Italy-returned family have recovered. The Italy returned man, his wife, son and two relatives were already discharged from the hospital.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


