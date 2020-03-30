Nation Current Affairs 30 Mar 2020 Kerala coronavirus s ...
Kerala coronavirus survivors say covid19 patients can recover, but isolation must

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 30, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
The couple who recovered from the infection is now under home quarantine
Kerala police personnel, wearing protective masks, stop commuters during lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi. PTI photo
A couple from Chengalam in Kottayam district of Kerala, who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus infection has only one message for those infected persons and those under observation. “Don’t panic, though the isolation period is tough, you will be able to recover from the infection.”

Talking to regional TV channels, the young couple Robin and Reena who contracted the virus from Reena’s Italy-returned parents appreciated the dedicated service of the doctors and paramedical staff who helped them come out of the mental trauma during the 21 days of hospital stay.

 

“Initially when tested positive for the virus we were shocked and in deep mental trauma. We were scared by the newspaper reports and social media news on the escalating number of Covid deaths in China and Italy. We were also worried about our daughter. She was with us in the hospital though the child was not infected. We got world class treatment at the Kottayam government medical college. The doctors and other staff were keen on boosting our confidence and it is their committed efforts that brought us back to life. We were also upset by the social media abuse of Reena’s parents” Robin told TV channels.

The in-laws of Robin, who returned from Italy, were widely blamed by the local residents and social media for spreading the virus in Ranni of Pathanamthitta district, by allegedly skipping the health check-up at Cochin international airport.  

“We should completely cooperate with the government and the health authorities as they are trying hard to prevent the virus spread,” the couple asserted.

The couple has been discharged from the hospital and now under home quarantine.

