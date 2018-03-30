search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court interviews judge candidates

Published Mar 30, 2018
Apex court wants to ensure transparency.
New Delhi: With a view to ensuring transparency in the process of appointments, the Supreme Court collegium of judges, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, held an informal personal interview of candidates shortlisted by the Calcutta and Madhya Pradesh High Courts on March 26.

The resolution on the recommendations have been uploaded on the Supreme Court website. The collegium, which also includes Justices J. Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, asked a host of questions, including their knowledge in various branches of the law for the purpose of assessing merit and suitability for elevation to the two high courts. Highly-placed sources said the procedure of interaction with candidates would dispel the criticism that appointments are made by the collegium secretly without any accountability.

According to the resolution, the collegium carefully scrutinised the material placed in the file which includes the views of the chief ministers as forwarded by the two states’ governors, Intelligence Bureau reports, the age, income, reported/unreported judgments in respect of all recommendees as well as the observations made by the department of justice in the file.  It says, “The collegium is considers that Biswajit Basu, Amrita Sinha, Sutanu Kumar Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Jay Sengupta are suitable for being appointed as judges of the Calcutta HC.”

