search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC/ST Act: Centre to file review plea next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Official sources said top law officers are brainstorming with officials of the social justice ministry to prepare a credible review plea.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: With pressure mounting from the Opposition as well as its own allies, and with Assembly polls in several key states due this year along, with the general election that is just over a year away, the Centre on Thursday decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court next week challenging its order banning automatic arrests and filing of cases for alleged harassment of SCs/STs. The decision came a day after several SC/ST MPs of the NDA led by Lok Janshakti Party president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Also, several Opposition parties led by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sought his intervention. Official sources said top law officers are brainstorming with officials of the social justice ministry to prepare a credible review plea. 

 

In their memorandum to the President, the Opposition parties said “there is great unease and a feeling of insecurity among members of the dalit community and other oppressed classes after the Supreme Court judgment was delivered. If immediate steps are not taken by the government, then we are afraid this may turn into something not less than a national disaster.”

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference earlier Thursday that the government had taken note of the Supreme Court order about laying down new norms on the SC/ST Act. “I have already instructed my ministry to consider the desirability of filing a review. Appropriate followup steps are being taken,” he said. The Supreme Court recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Tags: scs/sts, supreme court of india, ram vilas paswan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Spicejet to pay for loss of luggage

The forum ruled in favour of the complainant and asked SpiceJet to pay Mr Pasari Rs 30,000 along with an additional Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards costs.

IndiGo jet’s tyre burst on the runway of the Hyderabad airport sparks anger, chaos

Fliers arguing with employees of an airline at the Hyderabad airport at 3 am on Thursday morning. (Photo:DC)

JD(U) leader's son says his firm OBI was never linked to Cambridge Analytica

Earlier last week, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had also denied any financial links of his son Amrish’s company Ovleno Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd, with ‘dubious’ data firm, Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Facebook/Amrish Tyagi)

Re-exam in 'students' favour', nothing to worry: CBSE chief post-paper leak

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Judiciary-govt bonhomie death knell to democracy: SC judge writes to CJI

Justice Chelameswar, in his letter written on March 21, cautioned that 'the bonhomie between the judiciary and the government in any state sounds the death knell to democracy'. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham