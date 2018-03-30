search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde arrested for spreading fake news

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 30, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 11:40 am IST
'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde is one of the 1,936 people who PM Narendra Modi follows on Twitter.
'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde was taken into custody for falsely claiming in a social media post on March 18 that a Jain monk from Karnataka had got injured after being attacked by a Muslim youth. (Photo: ANI)
 'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde was taken into custody for falsely claiming in a social media post on March 18 that a Jain monk from Karnataka had got injured after being attacked by a Muslim youth. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The founder of online portal "Postcard News", Mahesh Vikram Hegde, was arrested by a Central Crime Branch unit of Bengaluru police on Thursday in Karnataka on charges of spreading fake and communally sensitive news. The editor has been charged under cybercrime laws.

Deputy Commissioner of police (crime) in Bengaluru Jinendra Kanagavi said Hegde had been arrested Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed with the cyber crime police station attached to the Central Crime Branch regarding a fake news item tweeted and posted by Postcard News.

 

Mahesh Vikram Hegde was taken into custody for falsely claiming in a social media post on March 18 that a Jain monk from Karnataka had got injured after being attacked by a Muslim youth. It has been found that the monk had been injured in a road accident.

"Postcard News" founder was arrested based on two complaints - one of which was filed on March 18 by Gaffar Baig, the General Secretary Bengaluru District Congress Committee. Another complaint was filed in Sanjay Nagar against a story published by Postcard News about Rani Chennamma and Onake Obava.

"No one safe in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka," the Facebook page of Postcard News said. The post, which was accompanied by a picture of the monk with injuries on his arm and shoulder, has now been deleted.

Hegde's portal had reported that Upadhyaya Mayank Sagar Ji Maharaj was hit by a drunk biker, who is Muslim. "Very sad news, yesterday in Karnataka Jain muni attacked by Muslim youth. No one is safe in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka," the editor had said in the tweet that was on the "Postcard News" Twitter handle and was retweeted hundred times.

Mahesh Vikram Hegde is one of the 1,936 people who Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows on Twitter.

The incident was falsely reported, say the police. A leader of the Karnatak's ruling Congress reportedly filed a complaint against the site and its founder.

According to reports, the monk was hit by a car on March 13, not a bike, and the driver was not Muslim. The monk suffered injuries to his arm and head when he was hit by the car.

The portal, "Postcard News" had earlier been charged with publishing content that incites communal hate.

In December, "Postcard News" had published a controversial article on a legendary 18th century Chittor Queen, Chennamma, which provoked much outrage.

Just ahead of the Karnataka polls, in which the ruling Congress faces a tough challenge with the BJP campaigning aggressively to wrest the state, the arrest has fueled a political outcry.

The opposition BJP in the state has condemned the editor's arrest.

"The arrest was a deplorable move by the Siddaramaiah government," said BJP parliamentarian Pratap Simha.

Hegde and his website have often been accused of writing fake news stories to propagate the right-wing Hindu nationalist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: postcard news, postcard news founder arrested, mahesh vikram hegde, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the 5 kinds of vaginas in the world

The most common shape, here the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

From lip balms, to moisturiser and shampoo, here are things travellers must carry if they are vacationing during summer.
 

Good Friday: 10 things you probably did not know

Accounts of the Gospel state that He was put to death after he was betrayed by Judas and the date falls during Holy Week on the Friday before Easter Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iOS 11.3 ‘Battery Master’ update rolls out for iPhones, iPads

The update roughly weighs around 600-700MB and is advised to be downloaded only on Wi-Fi networks.
 

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

It was named in honor of the Japreria, a disappearing indigenous ethnic group in the Perija in the northwestern Venezuelan state of Zulia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready to pay any price: JD(U)'s strong message to BJP over Bihar violence

Earlier in March, Nitish Kumar had voiced his discomfort with ally BJP saying that he would not compromise with those trying to divide the society. (Photo: PTI/File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu's bank accounts seized for non-payment of taxes

While the tax dues of Navjot Singh Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses, tour and traveling expenses, salary expense, and petrol and diesel expenses. (Photo: PTI)

Would've won 15 more seats if TDP hadn't allied with 'liar' BJP: AP CM

On March 16, the TDP reached a deadlock with the BJP over the issue of granting 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, which ultimately forced the party to quit the NDA coalition. (Photo: Twitter)

Will contest Karnataka Assembly poll from Chamundeshwari: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was reacting to JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy expressing scepticism over his contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency. (Photo: File)

Policy for digital broadcasting and news coming very soon: Smriti Irani

Replying to queries on Rahul Gandhi, Irani claimed that his own constituents don't want to give him a chance, and for the first time in the past three years all the local body elections and assembly seats have been lost by the Congress in his constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham