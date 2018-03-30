search on deccanchronicle.com
No passport clearance for corrupt bureaucrats

New Delhi: Government officers facing criminal or corruption charges will be denied vigilance clearance for the grant of passport, according to new guidelines finalised by the personnel ministry. However, authorities concerned can take a call in case such officers need to go on foreign travel due to an extreme urgent situation like medical emergencies. The clearance can be withheld if the officer is involved in a trap or raid case.

However, authorities concerned can take a call in case such officers need to go on foreign travel due to an extreme urgent situation like medical emergencies. The vigilance clearance can be withheld if the officer is involved in a trap or raid case on charges of corruption and investigation is pending; an FIR has been filed or a case registered by any government entity against the officer, after a preliminary fact finding inquiry, and if the officer is under suspension, the guidelines said.

 

The vigilance clearance will also be denied in case a chargesheet has been filed in a court by the investigating agency in a criminal case and the case is pending; a sanction for investigation or prosecution has been granted by the competent authority in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act or any other criminal matter, and a charge sheet has been issued against the officer in a disciplinary proceeding and the proceeding is pending, it said.

