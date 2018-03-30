No passport clearance for corrupt bureaucrats

However, authorities concerned can take a call in case such officers need to go on foreign travel due to an extreme urgent situation like medical emergencies. Representational image

New Delhi: Government officers facing criminal or corruption charges will be denied vigilance clearance for the grant of passport, according to new guidelines finalised by the personnel ministry. However, authorities concerned can take a call in case such officers need to go on foreign travel due to an extreme urgent situation like medical emergencies. The clearance can be withheld if the officer is involved in a trap or raid case.

The vigilance clearance will also be denied in case a chargesheet has been filed in a court by the investigating agency in a criminal case and the case is pending; a sanction for investigation or prosecution has been granted by the competent authority in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act or any other criminal matter, and a charge sheet has been issued against the officer in a disciplinary proceeding and the proceeding is pending, it said.