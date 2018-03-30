search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Navjot Singh Sidhu's bank accounts seized for non-payment of taxes

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 11:17 am IST
The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday seized two bank accounts of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for non-payment of taxes.
While the tax dues of Navjot Singh Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses, tour and traveling expenses, salary expense, and petrol and diesel expenses. (Photo: PTI)
 While the tax dues of Navjot Singh Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses, tour and traveling expenses, salary expense, and petrol and diesel expenses. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday seized two bank accounts of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for non-payment of taxes.

While the former cricketer's tax dues stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses (Rs 28,38,405), tour and traveling expenses (Rs 38,24,282), salary expense (Rs 47,11,400) and petrol and diesel expenses (Rs 17,80,358).

 

The IT department noted that Sidhu had failed to provide documentary evidence, such as bills or invoices in support of his claim during the course of assessment proceedings. Since the authenticity of the transactions could not be established, 30 percent of the total expenses were disallowed in order to prevent leakage of revenue.

"The assessee had gone in to appeal against the order on January 17 last year, but the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) or CIT (A) passed the order favouring the revenue and not provided any relief to the assessee, as he had failed to provide any documentary evidence in support of his claim," an official statement noted.

Tags: income tax department, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the 5 kinds of vaginas in the world

The most common shape, here the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

From lip balms, to moisturiser and shampoo, here are things travellers must carry if they are vacationing during summer.
 

Good Friday: 10 things you probably did not know

Accounts of the Gospel state that He was put to death after he was betrayed by Judas and the date falls during Holy Week on the Friday before Easter Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iOS 11.3 ‘Battery Master’ update rolls out for iPhones, iPads

The update roughly weighs around 600-700MB and is advised to be downloaded only on Wi-Fi networks.
 

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

It was named in honor of the Japreria, a disappearing indigenous ethnic group in the Perija in the northwestern Venezuelan state of Zulia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Would've won 15 more seats if TDP hadn't allied with 'liar' BJP: AP CM

On March 16, the TDP reached a deadlock with the BJP over the issue of granting 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, which ultimately forced the party to quit the NDA coalition. (Photo: Twitter)

Will contest Karnataka Assembly poll from Chamundeshwari: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was reacting to JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy expressing scepticism over his contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency. (Photo: File)

Policy for digital broadcasting and news coming very soon: Smriti Irani

Replying to queries on Rahul Gandhi, Irani claimed that his own constituents don't want to give him a chance, and for the first time in the past three years all the local body elections and assembly seats have been lost by the Congress in his constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unemployment major challenge for India but reforms would create jobs: IMF

IMF said that the reforms being carried out for the past few years might help create jobs. (Photo: File | AFP)

Queue, late flights at Delhi airport: Power banks, lighters in luggage lead to chaos

The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and sees a daily traffic of over one lakh passengers. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham