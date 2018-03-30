search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kidnapped' Dubai Princess returns safely to UAE with India's help

DECCAN CHRONICLE | UMANG SHARMA/ GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Mar 30, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Latifa and her friend, were taken hostage in March by 4 men in international waters next to India's western coast.
Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)
 Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo: Screengrab | YouTube)

Mumbai: Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa, ‘kidnapped’ off the coast of Goa, has been taken back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the help of the Indian government.

Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

 

Latifa, along with her friend Herve Jaubert, were taken hostage earlier in March by four unidentified men in international waters next to the western coast of India.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle, the Indian Navy received an SOS call on March 2 about the missing Dubai Princess and jumped into action.

The Navy had spotted a suspicious sailing vessel off the coast of Goa and sources said around four people, who seemed Indian but had a completely different accent, were found in the sailing vessel in which the princess was taken ‘hostage’. The fact that a sailing vessel was drifting off the coast of Goa had initially raised suspicion for the Indian Navy.

It is also unclear how the princess landed in the sailing boat along with her captors and from which port.

The officers had information from their superiors that the boat may contain the Princess, her friend and four other men.

Indian Navy personnel then tracked the sailing vessel, and along with its Coast Guard counterparts, boarded it to rescue the princess and her friend. They were in civilian clothes in order not to raise the hackles of the kidnappers.

Two ships belong to the Coast Guard – the ICGS Samarth and Shoor -- were part of the mission.

The first information about the kidnapping had come from Sheikha Latifa herself when she sent a frantic WhatsApp message on March 4 to a contact identified as Radha Stirling, who also works for a UAE help group ‘Detained in Dubai’. She alleged she and her French friend Herve Jaubert were “surrounded by men” who were firing at them.

According to The Sun, the princess told Stirling: "Radha, please help me, there are men outside," before claiming to hear gunshots.

Stirling asked the princess to record the gunshots, but she did not get a reply.

Stirling said Latifa first got in touch with her firm ‘Detained in Dubai’ on February 26, claiming she had escaped from Dubai where she was “tortured for helping a sibling who also ran away”.

The WhatsApp video also shot by the Dubai Princess earlier said she was unsure of returning to Dubai. Sheikha Latifa said in the video, “She doesn't have the freedom to live her own life in Dubai - and was secretly detained in prison for three years after a previous failed escape attempt as a teenager.”

According to reports, the Dubai princess claimed she was not allowed to drive, was monitored round the clock and was locked up - and even drugged - after a failed attempt to escape the country when she was 16.

Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa was sent back to UAE by Indian forces on March 8.

Latifa, 33, said she was one of the 30 children the billionaire Dubai ruler has with six wives, and has left the strict Arab state, she claims, with the help of a former French spy. Her friend Herve Jaubert is believed to be a former French intelligence officer.

Latifa said she was the daughter of one of the lesser known wives of the Sheikh.

Click here to watch the video. 

Tags: missing dubai princess, sheikha latifa, sheikh mohammed bin rashid al maktoum, herve jaubert, hostage, indian navy, indian coast guard
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the 5 kinds of vaginas in the world

The most common shape, here the labia minora peek out from in between the labia majora. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

From lip balms, to moisturiser and shampoo, here are things travellers must carry if they are vacationing during summer.
 

Good Friday: 10 things you probably did not know

Accounts of the Gospel state that He was put to death after he was betrayed by Judas and the date falls during Holy Week on the Friday before Easter Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iOS 11.3 ‘Battery Master’ update rolls out for iPhones, iPads

The update roughly weighs around 600-700MB and is advised to be downloaded only on Wi-Fi networks.
 

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

It was named in honor of the Japreria, a disappearing indigenous ethnic group in the Perija in the northwestern Venezuelan state of Zulia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VK Singh to fly to Iraq on April 1 to bring back remains of slain Indians

Earlier in July 2017, Singh had travelled to Erbil, Iraq to locate and bring back the 39 Indians reportedly kept in Mosul as hostages of the ISIS. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde arrested for spreading fake news

'Postcard News' founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde was taken into custody for falsely claiming in a social media post on March 18 that a Jain monk from Karnataka had got injured after being attacked by a Muslim youth. (Photo: ANI)

Ready to pay any price: JD(U)'s strong message to BJP over Bihar violence

Earlier in March, Nitish Kumar had voiced his discomfort with ally BJP saying that he would not compromise with those trying to divide the society. (Photo: PTI/File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu's bank accounts seized for non-payment of taxes

While the tax dues of Navjot Singh Sidhu stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses, tour and traveling expenses, salary expense, and petrol and diesel expenses. (Photo: PTI)

Would've won 15 more seats if TDP hadn't allied with 'liar' BJP: AP CM

On March 16, the TDP reached a deadlock with the BJP over the issue of granting 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, which ultimately forced the party to quit the NDA coalition. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham