Kamal Haasan requests PM Modi to form Cauvery Management Board without delay

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Chennai: Actor and Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder-president Kamal Haasan on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Modi to set up Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at the earliest. Addressing a media conference here, he said, “My appeal to the Prime Minister is, please sir, you have the authority to create this CMB and you must do it. Please. The Prime Minister can do (it) if he wants to. It is a simple, basic requirement. The people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers require water,” he added.

The actor added he has sought an appointment with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to discuss the matter. Asked if he would stage a protest in New Delhi to persuade the Centre to set up the Cauvery panels at the earliest, he said, “it can be done if required,” and asked the scribes if they too would join him.  

 

The actor also supported the idea of MPs from Tamil Nadu quitting in protest over the issue. He further said he would join the locals protesting against the expansion of a Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin on Sunday. On the CBSE paper leak, Haasan said the students who had appeared for the exams were not at fault and that they had not copied or done any thing wrong. “They cannot be punished"” for the mistakes of the government or authorities, he added.

Tags: cauvery management board, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




