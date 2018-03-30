search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice J Chelameswar disputes Centre’s reach

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Justice Chelameswar had questioned the propriety of Justice Maheshwari initiating an inquiry against Mr Bhat at the request of the Central government.
Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
 Justice Jasti Chelameswar.

New Delhi: Justice J. Chelameswar, the number two judge in the Supreme Court has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra taking exception to the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari ordering a probe against P. Krishna Bhat, senior district and sessions judge whose elevation to the high court has been cleared twice by the Supreme Court collegium.  In his letter, Justice Chelameswar had questioned the propriety of Justice Maheshwari initiating an inquiry against Mr Bhat at the request of the Central government. The letter said, “Let us also not forget that the bonhomie between the judiciary and the government in any state sounds the death knell to democracy”.

The CJI’s office informed the Karnataka Chief Justice about the letter and the Chief Justice Maheshwari is understood to have conveyed to the Supreme Court that he is ending the probe. Though the apex court collegium has cleared Mr Bhat’s elevation the Centre expressed reservations for his elevation and wrote to the HC Chief Justice prompting Justice Maheswari to initiate a probe.    

 

Justice Chelameswar while marking copies to all the Judges has objected to Justice Maheshwari’s decision to probe old allegations levelled against Mr Bhat by a female judicial officer despite his predecessor absolving him after a thorough probe. He also questioned the propriety of the Union Law Ministry writing directly to the High Court Chief Justice for a probe.

Tags: justice chelameswar, cji dipak misra, supreme court of india




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Spicejet to pay for loss of luggage

The forum ruled in favour of the complainant and asked SpiceJet to pay Mr Pasari Rs 30,000 along with an additional Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards costs.

IndiGo jet’s tyre burst on the runway of the Hyderabad airport sparks anger, chaos

Fliers arguing with employees of an airline at the Hyderabad airport at 3 am on Thursday morning. (Photo:DC)

JD(U) leader's son says his firm OBI was never linked to Cambridge Analytica

Earlier last week, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had also denied any financial links of his son Amrish’s company Ovleno Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd, with ‘dubious’ data firm, Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Facebook/Amrish Tyagi)

Re-exam in 'students' favour', nothing to worry: CBSE chief post-paper leak

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Judiciary-govt bonhomie death knell to democracy: SC judge writes to CJI

Justice Chelameswar, in his letter written on March 21, cautioned that 'the bonhomie between the judiciary and the government in any state sounds the death knell to democracy'. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham