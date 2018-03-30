Justice J Chelameswar disputes Centre’s reach

New Delhi: Justice J. Chelameswar, the number two judge in the Supreme Court has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra taking exception to the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari ordering a probe against P. Krishna Bhat, senior district and sessions judge whose elevation to the high court has been cleared twice by the Supreme Court collegium. In his letter, Justice Chelameswar had questioned the propriety of Justice Maheshwari initiating an inquiry against Mr Bhat at the request of the Central government. The letter said, “Let us also not forget that the bonhomie between the judiciary and the government in any state sounds the death knell to democracy”.

The CJI’s office informed the Karnataka Chief Justice about the letter and the Chief Justice Maheshwari is understood to have conveyed to the Supreme Court that he is ending the probe. Though the apex court collegium has cleared Mr Bhat’s elevation the Centre expressed reservations for his elevation and wrote to the HC Chief Justice prompting Justice Maheswari to initiate a probe.

Justice Chelameswar while marking copies to all the Judges has objected to Justice Maheshwari’s decision to probe old allegations levelled against Mr Bhat by a female judicial officer despite his predecessor absolving him after a thorough probe. He also questioned the propriety of the Union Law Ministry writing directly to the High Court Chief Justice for a probe.