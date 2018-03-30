search on deccanchronicle.com
If you love me, restore peace: Imam who lost his son in Bengal violence

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
The youngest son of the Imam, Hafiz Sabkatulla, was found dead with injuries on his head and throat at Asansol district hospital.
The Imam made the appeal on Thursday when the body of the 16-year-old was laid to rest at a burial ground in Asansol in the presence of about 1,000 people. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
Asansol: An Imam in West Bengal’s Asansol, who has lost his son in the violent incidents over Ram Navami celebrations, has urged the people not to make it an issue and restore peace in the area.

"I have lost my son. I have not lodged any police complaint. Do not make it an issue. If you love me, then restore peace," Noorani Masjid Imam Imdatullah Rashid said.

 

The youngest son of the Imam, Hafiz Sabkatulla, was found dead with injuries on his head and throat at the Asansol district hospital on Wednesday.

The Imam made the appeal on Thursday when the body of the 16-year-old, who had recently appeared in this year's Class 10 board examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, was laid to rest at a burial ground in Asansol in the presence of about 1,000 people.

Asansol and Raniganj in West Burdwan district of West Bengal had witnessed violent clashes between two groups over Ram Navami processions on Sunday and Monday.

Official sources had said one person was killed and two police officers were injured in the violence.  

Tags: bengal violence, asansol violence, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Asansol




