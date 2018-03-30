search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE re-exam dates next week; culprits face heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Rahul says ‘chowkidar’ is weak; Congress for Javadekar’s resignation.
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar
 Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Even as students, angry over the re-examination of the Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics papers, took to Delhi streets shouting “stop playing hit and trial with our lives; it’s not the students who need a retest, it’s the system”, the Congress demanded that Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and the CBSE board chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked and a probe be ordered by a High Court judge into the matter.

The CBSE is expected to announce the date of re-examination on Monday or Tuesday.  Meanwhile, the Delhi police has questioned 25 people, including 18 students and five tutors, in connection with the alleged leak, including the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar who is suspected to be behind the alleged leak. The HRD minister, who termed the paper leak issue “unfortunate”, said, “This (paper leak) has been a breach by the culprits and we will not let go any culprit scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprit as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted internal inquiry.” 

 

Amid protests over the paper leaks issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the #BasEkAurSaal, a reference to the BJP government being left with one year of its term. Going into rhyme, Mr Gandhi tweeted, “How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything, the ‘chowkidar’ is weak.”  The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi’s charge, saying the Congress president was referring to the UPA rule. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi is remembering his days,” Many students claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations and demanded that if reexamination is to be held, it should be held for all the subjects. 

Assuring that efforts are being made to make the examination system “fool-proof”, he could “understand the pain, anguish and frustrations” of students and parents. However Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, demanded that responsibility be fixed and the HRD minister and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal be removed. Meanwhile, the office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper.

Tags: prakash javadekar, cbse, cbse exams


Related Stories

Re-exam in 'students' favour', nothing to worry: CBSE chief post-paper leak
CBSE received handwritten notes with answers of Economics paper


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JD(U) leader's son says his firm OBI was never linked to Cambridge Analytica

Earlier last week, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had also denied any financial links of his son Amrish’s company Ovleno Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd, with ‘dubious’ data firm, Cambridge Analytica. (Photo: Facebook/Amrish Tyagi)

Re-exam in 'students' favour', nothing to worry: CBSE chief post-paper leak

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Judiciary-govt bonhomie death knell to democracy: SC judge writes to CJI

Justice Chelameswar, in his letter written on March 21, cautioned that 'the bonhomie between the judiciary and the government in any state sounds the death knell to democracy'. (Photo: AP/File)

Lokpal issue: Anna Hazare ends fast after talks with Maharashtra CM

Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dalai Lama faces cold shoulder as India looks to improve China ties

Early this month, the government issued an unprecedented ban on Tibetans holding a rally with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of the failed uprising against Chinese rule. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham