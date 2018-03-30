search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah forms 4-member panel to look into Bengal violence, submit report

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
BJP chief Amit Shah condemned the violence in Asansol in West Bengal and said 'such incidents are unfortunate and painful'.
New Delhi: In the wake of violence over Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday constituted a four-member committee comprising senior party leaders, who would visit the state and submit a report to him in this regard.

Shah condemned the violence in Asansol in West Bengal and said "such incidents are unfortunate and painful", the saffron party said in a statement.

 

The four-member committee the BJP chief formed comprises the party's national vice-president Om Mathur, spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and two MPs -- Roopa Ganguly and VD Ram.

The committee members will visit the state and submit a report to Shah, the statement said.

Earlier, the BJP had hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incidents of violence in the state and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo of doing politics while the state was burning.

A clash had broken out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj, near Asansol, on Monday. One person was allegedly hacked to death while a deputy commissioner of police had lost a hand after being hit by a bomb.

