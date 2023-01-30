  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2023 SC agrees to hear PI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC documentary on PM Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2023, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 12:25 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots on Monday next week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

At the outset of the proceedings, lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea and sought urgent hearing.

"It will be listed on Monday," said the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

People were being arrested. Please list it urgently, Sharma submitted.

You can speak to social media from elsewhere. It will be listed on Monday, the bench said.

Minutes later, senior advocate C U Singh mentioned the separate plea on the issue filed by Ram and Bhushan. He made a mention of tweets by Ram and Bhushan being deleted allegedly by using emergency powers. He also said students in Ajmer were rusticated for streaming the BBC documentary.

"We will list," the CJI said.

Sharma filed the PIL against the Centre's decision to block the documentary, alleging it was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Sharma said that in his PIL he has raised a constitutional question and the top court has to decide whether citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He has sought a direction to quash the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order of January 21, 2023, terming it as illegal, malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The plea claimed the BBC documentary has "recorded facts" which are also "evidence" and can be used to further the cause of justice for the victims.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".

...
Tags: bbc documentary on modi, supreme court of india, ban on bbc documentary, plea challenging ban on bbc documentary
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

An NIA team from Raipur was mobilised and deployed as part of an operation to apprehend the woman Maoist. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA arrests woman Maoist in Chhattisgarh

Asserting that the BRS' slogan in the run-up to 2024 general elections would be 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (This time, a government for farmers), KCR recently said Maharashtra continues to witness the highest number of farmers' suicides despite being one of the richest states. — DC File Image

BRS to hold public meeting in Nanded on Feb 5, its first rally outside Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Innovators fuel India’s ‘techade’ dream: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk (PTI)

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries: Hospital officials

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das being rushed to hospital after he was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Sunday. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme. (PTI Photo)

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror

A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->