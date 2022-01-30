Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2022 Renaming of new AP d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Renaming of new AP districts catches on

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jan 30, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 7:05 am IST
The latest demands included naming the districts after National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya
Venkayya, born in Bhatlapenumarru in Krishna district, designed the Flag and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1921, during Gandhi's visit to Vijayawada. (Twitter)
 Venkayya, born in Bhatlapenumarru in Krishna district, designed the Flag and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1921, during Gandhi's visit to Vijayawada. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The flood of demands to rename the new districts continued on Saturday. The latest demands were to name the districts after National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya, former President of India Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and freedom fighter Kanneganti Hanumanthu others others.

Venkayya, born in Bhatlapenumarru in Krishna district, designed the Flag and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1921, during Gandhi's visit to Vijayawada. Venkayya started educational institutions and was a famous agriculturist and yet died in poverty in 1963.

 

AP Brahmana Chiatanya Vedika president Siripu-rapu Sridhar Sarma said that Venkayya gave global recognition to Telugus. Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu's name was given to the then newly formed Prakasam district and on the same principle Pingali Venkayya’s name should be given to the new district.

The Kakani Aasaya Saadhana Samiti (KASS) is seeking renaming the new district of Vijayawada as Kakani district or Kakani Venkataratnam district in the memory of freedom fighter and legendary minister of agriculture the late Kakani Venkataratnam also known as Ukku Kakani.

 

KASS president Tarun Kakani said that Venkatratman was the pioneer of the ‘Jai Andhra’ movement for allocation of AP resources for Andhra region. Prominent leaders including Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu were part of the agitation. Venkataratnam fought for the Vizag Steel Plant, and died on seeing agitating youth being fired upon by police at Gannavaram airport on December 25, 1972, amid a separate Andhra agitation.

Tarun Kakani said that the samiti had submitted a memorandum to Krishna collector J. Nivas seeking naming of Vijayawada district as Kakani Venkataratnam district and merger of Nuzvid mandal, 30 km from Vijayawada, with the district instead of with Eluru. Majority of the farming and dairy community member have cultural roots and business and personal associations with Vijayawada.

 

Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said has asked to rechristen Anantapur district as Dr Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy Anantapur district for his selfless services.

Kapu community leader and former minister Mudragada Padnamabham sought wanted the name of former minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, the late G.M.C. Balayogi, lent to the proposed Konaseema district. He wanted East or West Godavari district to be named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Former MLA G.V. Aanjaneyulu sought to give the name of famous writer Gurram Joshua to Palnadu

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh districts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 30 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The orders stated that consequential action as per the conditions of service shall have to be initiated on those responsible for violation of the CCA rules. It said alternative arrangements should be made for the payment of salaries, pensions. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Work on salaries slow, govt vows action against officials

The state government abolished the CCA. Pensioners in the age group of 70 to 80 years used to get additional quantum of pension of 10 per cent of basic pay which was also abolished. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh staff seek sops to avert strike

These Employees of Air India now will now receive extra 2% employer’s contributions in their Provident Fund accounts at 12% of their wages. (Representational image: PTI)

EPFO onboards Air India, takes into fold 7K staff

It is alleged that under the guise of online gaming and investment, the RoC identified more than Rs 2,000 crore fraud. (Representational image)

CCS books case over Rs 2,000 cr cyber crime



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah woos Jats, claims RLD will abandon SP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaigns for the party candidates ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (PTI)

Yogi blames 2013 rioting in Muzaffarnagar on Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Budget Session: No Zero, Question hour in Parliament on Jan 31, Feb 1

As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. (Representational Image/ PTI)

DDMA lifts weekend curfew, theatres, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity in Delhi

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->