Low intensity quake reported in Vijayapura district in Karnataka

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
It was reported at 9:15 AM today
The earthquake was epicentered at 1.2 kms SSE (south-southeast) of Inganal village at Baratagi gram panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk of the District, KSNDMC said. (ANI)
Bengaluru: An earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Sunday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

It was reported at 9:15 AM today.

 

The earthquake was epicentered at 1.2 kms SSE (south-southeast) of Inganal village at Baratagi gram panchayat, in Vijayapura Taluk of the District, KSNDMC said.

"As per the Seismic Intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-12 kms from the epicentre," it said in a statement.

According to KSNDMC, this type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally and the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquakes is moderate.

 

"As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, the community need not panic, as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," it added.

