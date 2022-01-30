Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2022 Five terrorists incl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five terrorists including JeM commander Zahid Wani killed in dual encounters in J-K

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
The police informed that of the five terrorists, including Wani, four were killed in Pulwama and one was gunned down in Budgam
Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh (ANI file photo)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday informed that they have killed five terrorists including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Zahid Wani in dual encounters in the Kashmir valley in the last 12 hours.

The police informed that of the five terrorists, including Wani, four were killed in Pulwama and one was gunned down in Budgam.

 

Speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh told ANI, " In the last 12 hours, as many as five terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in Kashmir valley. Of these five terrorists, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist have been killed."

"Police and security forces are trying to neutralize terrorists who are involved in the civilian killings. In South Kashmir, near the Pulwama area, Wani of JeM was active for a long time. Yesterday on specific inputs, an operation was launched in Pulwama in which three of its associates were also gunned down including a Pakistani terrorist Kafil Alias Chota Pakistani," he said.

 

"In South Kashmir, these terrorists were responsible for many terror-related incidents and after their death, we hope that people of the area will get relief from such incidents. Wani's brother was arrested from an encounter at Toll Plaza in Jammu in January 2020," he said.

"In Budgam, an encounter started in Charar-e-Sharif area in which one local terrorist has been neutralized. He had recently joined and was working for LeT and TRF," he said.

DGP also said that police and security forces are working to create peace here in the valley.

 

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed (jem), pulwama encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


