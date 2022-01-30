Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2022 EPFO onboards Air In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

EPFO onboards Air India, takes into fold 7K staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 30, 2022, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 8:24 am IST
The social security benefits will be provided to around 7,453 employees for whom contributions have been filed by Air India with EPFO
These Employees of Air India now will now receive extra 2% employer’s contributions in their Provident Fund accounts at 12% of their wages. (Representational image: PTI)
 These Employees of Air India now will now receive extra 2% employer’s contributions in their Provident Fund accounts at 12% of their wages. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Tata-owned Air India employees will now be covered under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation instead of the usual Provident Fund that was provided by the government.

Clarifying air on the status of social security over of the earlier state-owned Air India employees who have now become Tata employees, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said the EPFO has onboarded the airline for social security coverage to provide the social security benefits to its employees. The approval for this was granted on January 13 after Air India Ltd applied for voluntarily cover under the EPF and MP Act 1952.

 

The social security benefits will be provided to around 7,453 employees for whom contributions have been filed by Air India with EPFO for the month of December 2021. These Employees of Air India now will now receive extra 2% employer’s contributions in their Provident Fund accounts at 12% of their wages. Earlie,r they were covered under the PF Act of 1925, where the contributions to the Provident Fund was at 10% by employer and 10% by employee.

Besides, the EPF Scheme 1952, EPS 1995 and EDLI 1976 will now be applicable to the employees and a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 will be available to employees and pensions to the family and dependents in case of death of the employee.

 

In addition, an assured insurance benefit in case of death of member will be available in the range of minimum Rs 2.50 lakh and maximum 7 Lakhs. No premium is charged to the EPFO covered employees for this benefit.

Since 1952-53, Air India and Indian Airlines were the two separate companies that were covered under PF Act 1925. In 2007, both the companies merged into one company -- Air India Ltd.  Under the PF Act 1925, benefit of Provident Fund was available but there was no statutory pension scheme or insurance Scheme. The employees used to participate in self-contributory annuity-based pension scheme.  Based on the scheme parameters, the accumulations used to be paid to the employees. There was no minimum pension guarantee and no extra benefit in case of death of a member.

 

...
Tags: air india takeover, tata group, epfo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 30 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The orders stated that consequential action as per the conditions of service shall have to be initiated on those responsible for violation of the CCA rules. It said alternative arrangements should be made for the payment of salaries, pensions. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Work on salaries slow, govt vows action against officials

The state government abolished the CCA. Pensioners in the age group of 70 to 80 years used to get additional quantum of pension of 10 per cent of basic pay which was also abolished. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh staff seek sops to avert strike

It is alleged that under the guise of online gaming and investment, the RoC identified more than Rs 2,000 crore fraud. (Representational image)

CCS books case over Rs 2,000 cr cyber crime

As part of the project, some of the existing bridges are also proposed to be strengthened, besides development of surrounding areas along the river. (PTI)

15 new bridges on Musi, Esa rivers soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah woos Jats, claims RLD will abandon SP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaigns for the party candidates ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (PTI)

Yogi blames 2013 rioting in Muzaffarnagar on Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UTs over COVID situation

A worker packs medicines to be distributed to households with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in the Telangana state, at a workshop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India, Philippines sign $374mn contract for BrahMos missiles

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Illegal snooping using Pegasus amounts to treason: Cong on NYT report on the spyware

An international investigative consortium had claimed last year that many people including Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were potentially targeted by the NSO Group's phone hacking software. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->