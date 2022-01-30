Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2022 DU warns students of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DU warns students of action found posting vulgar messages during online classes

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
In an advisory issued by the proctor's office of the varsity, it said admissions of students may even be cancelled in such a scenario
Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi University has warned to take disciplinary action against those students found posting vulgar messages or comments during online classes.

In an advisory issued by the proctor's office of the varsity, it said admissions of students may even be cancelled in such a scenario.

 

"These are very difficult times keeping in mind the pandemic, the classes are going online. All students are directed to maintain dignity and not indulge in any kind of activity (i.e. vulgar message, comment which is not permissible as per rules and regulations of University of Delhi. If any student is found in any type of such unlawful activity, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated or their admission may be cancelled," read the advisory.

...
Tags: delhi university, online classes, delhi university admission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

As per the cadre strength fixed by the Centre, at least 52 IAS officers from AP should be on Central Deputation Reserve' but the current number is a mere 15

Not cadre rules, empanelment worries Andhra Pradesh IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

People should work together to rid nation of corruption: PM

Police checking vehicles during Sunday lockdown in Kerala (ANI)

COVID-19: Kerala witnesses total shutdown during Sunday lockdown

‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Neeraj Bishnoi. (Twitter)

Delhi Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People should work together to rid nation of corruption: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

75 per cent adults vaccinated against COVID: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

Two years on, India's battle with COVID, its variants continues with no end in sight

Uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah woos Jats, claims RLD will abandon SP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaigns for the party candidates ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (PTI)

Five terrorists including JeM commander Zahid Wani killed in dual encounters in J-K

Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh (ANI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->