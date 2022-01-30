Andhra Pradesh restarts COVID Care Centres

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is restarting the Corona care centers across 13 districts to render effective service to C-patients in view of the surge in infections. Nearly 200 covid care centers have been readied and nodal officers appointed while more beds were arranged in government and private hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Covid infections largely increased in recent days, following which the government re-imposed the night curfew in AP.

As many as 28,342 beds were arranged in 186 covid care centers, of which the highest number of 3,917 beds were available in 23 CCCs in East Godavari district followed by 3m429 beds in 17 CCCs in Guntur, 3,375 beds in 14 CCCs in Chittoor, 3,100 beds in 14 CCCs in Kurnool, 2,190 beds in 15 CCCs in Anantapur, 1,944 beds in 10 CCCs in Nellore, 1,644 beds in 12 CCCs in Prakasam, 1,630 beds in 16 CCCs in West Godavari, 1,604 beds in 15 CCCs in Visakhapatnam, 1,590 beds in 10 CCCs in Kadapa, 1,140 beds in 12 CCCs in Vizianagaram and 1,134 beds in 12 CCCs in Srikakulam district.

As many as 8,616 ICU beds, 34,804 oxygen beds and 11,335 ordinary beds were arranged in 219 government hospitals and 397 private hospitals in 13 districts for use in emergency conditions.

Many have, of late, started getting infected, showing fever and other symptoms of Omicron and are recovering in five to ten days’ time. Patients S Anjaiah and D Ramu said their whole families were hit, having body aches, fever, cough, dry mouth, headache, fatigue, cold, sneezing and night sweats. They took the treatment and recovered in a week.

Covid special officer, Dr Vinod Kumar said the spread was fast but adverse effects were less this time. Those who did not get Covid vaccines and those with co-morbidities faced health issues now.

AP public health director Dr. Hymavathi said the 36th fever survey has started to identify people with Covid symptoms and treatment would be given to the affected. The affected were put in home isolation and are monitored by ANMs and Asha workers.