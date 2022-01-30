Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2022 75 per cent adults v ...
Nation, Current Affairs

75 per cent adults vaccinated against COVID: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2022, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 11:09 am IST
The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

New Delhi: With 75 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this "momentous feat" and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

 

"Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he said.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore. 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, pm modi, mansukh mandaviya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic. (Representational image: PTI)

Two years on, India's battle with COVID, its variants continues with no end in sight

A health worker collects a swab sample from a roadside vendor to test for COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. (AP/Channi Anand)

India reports over 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases, 893 fatalities

The orders stated that consequential action as per the conditions of service shall have to be initiated on those responsible for violation of the CCA rules. (DC)

Work on salaries slow, govt vows action against officials

The state government abolished the CCA. Pensioners in the age group of 70 to 80 years used to get additional quantum of pension of 10 per cent of basic pay which was also abolished. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh staff seek sops to avert strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two years on, India's battle with COVID, its variants continues with no end in sight

Uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah woos Jats, claims RLD will abandon SP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaigns for the party candidates ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (PTI)

Yogi blames 2013 rioting in Muzaffarnagar on Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UTs over COVID situation

A worker packs medicines to be distributed to households with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in the Telangana state, at a workshop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

EPFO onboards Air India, takes into fold 7K staff

These Employees of Air India now will now receive extra 2% employer’s contributions in their Provident Fund accounts at 12% of their wages. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->