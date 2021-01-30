Governor reviews preparedness of colleges for Monday reopening

She emphasised on the need to take care of students' health, safety, psychological and nutritional aspects after resumption of physical classes (DC Image: S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday asked vice-chancellors and registrars of universities to follow the standard operating procedures in order to ensure safety of students while reopening campuses on Monday.

She emphasised on the need to take care of students' health, safety, psychological and nutritional aspects after resumption of physical classes.

The Governor was reviewing with VCs and registrars the preparedness of universities in reopening colleges amid the prevailing conditions at a meeting that was held online.

"The best possible preventive measures need to be in place on the campuses. Social distancing, handwash facilities, wearing of masks, availability of quality sanitizers need to be ensured," she added.

The Governor appreciated the VCs for conducting online classes, examinations and declaring results thus helping students to continue their education.

"Telangana was one of the first states to launch online classes. We need to be the role-model state in establishing safe campuses and in imparting quality education," she said.

Referring to students whose parents are not willing to send their wards to physical classes, she directed the VCs to make special online class arrangements for them.

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran informed that physical attendance was not mandatory to allow the students for examinations at the school level. Alternative arrangements are in place to offer online classes for those who are not willing to attend physical classes. The standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the Union and state governments will be scrupulously implemented, she said.

Senior bureaucrat K. Arvind Kumar, who is also the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, sought a state-wide policy on the reopening of hostels, including for research scholars, instead of leaving it to the discretion of universities.

JNTU, Hyderabad, in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan said that they have started coordinating with all the 261 affiliated colleges for implementation of Covid-19 protocol and all constituent colleges are ready for reopening on February 1.

Later, the Governor urged VCs to prepare a vision document to promote the role of alumni in the development of varsities. The Governor was reviewing the progress of the "Chancellor Connects Alumni," initiative launched last year.

The alumni can contribute in different ways like extending financial assistance, scholarships, fellowships, travel grants, sponsorships, and research grants to the students. They can also donate laboratory equipment, computers, and other requirements to the universities, she explained.

Terming the initiative as her 'dream project,' Dr. Soundararajan directed the universities to expedite enrolment of alumni in the chancellor connects alumni portal developed by NIC for Raj Bhavan.