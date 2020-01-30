Shaheen Bagh protesters move to Jantar Mantar

The elderly women who have come to be known as the ‘dadis of Shaheen Bagh’ for leading the anti-CAA agitation also came to take part in the protest but could not reach the venue due to traffic restrictions.

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people, including many who have been part of a sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh, and student groups of various universities on Wednesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the CAA.

Hundreds of protesters from Shaheen Bagh, where on a dharna against the CAA has been on for over a month now, also joined the demonstration.

“We want the government to roll back the alliance of CAA, NRC and NPR,” said Nadeem Khan, an activist of NGO ‘United Against Hate’.

Student groups from Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Maulana Azad National Urdu University and HCU were among those who took part in the protest.