Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2020 India reaffirms stan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reaffirms stand on Israel conflict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 2:07 am IST
India on Wednesday urged both Israel and the Palestinians to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US.
Donald Trump.
 Donald Trump.

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump proposed a West Asia Plan for peace between Israel and Palestine, India on Wednesday urged both Israel and the Palestinians “to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence.” New Delhi asked both sides to “directly negotiate” with each other while pointing out that India “has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause” and “has also called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.”

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “As you are aware, India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both. We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US.”

 

According to US media reports, President Trump proposed a sweeping West Asia peace plan “that would establish a disjointed Palestinian state largely surrounded by Israel, while granting Israel most of what it has sought over decades of conflict.”

...
Tags: donald trump, israel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amma Vodi: AP seeks Rs 1,000 scheme refund

Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams minister’s bullet rant

Dr K Laxman.

BJP to petition Governor against TRS ‘poll fraud’

N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

PCC chief hopes to revive Congress chances in 4 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Permission sought to fly back Indians

The MEA said permission had been sought from China, adding that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was working on the logistics with Chinese authorities.

Flights to China put off over nCoV

In India, several people are under observation in hospitals for suspected infections, including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital.

Parents of Bhainsa riots accused die on same day

According to sources, Abdul Ahmed,75 years old, died due to ill health on Wednesday morning, while his wife, Haimadi Begum, 68 years old, died of a cardiac arrest within hours as she could not cope with the news of the death of her husband.

Telangana HC fines 2 collectors for contempt

Telangana High Court.

Shops, offices shut in Hyderabad for bharat bandh against CAA-NRC

The shutdown was complete in other Muslim-majority areas like Nampally and Tolichowki.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham