India reaffirms stand on Israel conflict

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump proposed a West Asia Plan for peace between Israel and Palestine, India on Wednesday urged both Israel and the Palestinians “to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence.” New Delhi asked both sides to “directly negotiate” with each other while pointing out that India “has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause” and “has also called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.”

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “As you are aware, India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both. We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US.”

According to US media reports, President Trump proposed a sweeping West Asia peace plan “that would establish a disjointed Palestinian state largely surrounded by Israel, while granting Israel most of what it has sought over decades of conflict.”