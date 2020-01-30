Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2020 Hate speeches set to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hate speeches set to rise in Delhi polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Jan 30, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 2:01 am IST
The BJP’s strategists claimed the party’s tactical move to polarise vote banks was “rapidly consolidating the Hindu vote in its favour.”
For the saffron pundits, the incessant verbal attacks against the minority community, particularly those protesting at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, have begun “showing results.”
New Delhi: The blatant use of hate speeches and inflammatory rants is a well thought out electoral strategy unleashed by the BJP to win the Delhi Assembly elections. For the saffron pundits, the incessant verbal attacks against the minority community, particularly those protesting at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, have begun “showing results.” The BJP’s strategists claimed the party’s tactical move to polarise vote banks was “rapidly consolidating the Hindu vote in its favour.”

As the EC on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the party’s list of star campaigners, on Wednesday evening, Mr Verma, West Delhi Lok Sabha MP, attended a public meeting addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in Nazafgarh Assembly constituency.

 

On the EC’s order, the BJP said the party has “not yet received copies of the EC order.” BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju argued what the EC had said was a “suggestion, not an order,” and that the EC “has not banned them from campaigning.”

“The party has not received any communication from the EC and will make a representation to the commission as and when the order is received,” said Jaju. Earlier, the EC issued a show cause notice to Parvesh Verma and Union minister Anurag Thakur for their controversial statements, saying that prime facie the remarks had the potential of disturbing harmony.

...
Tags: bjp, delhi polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


