Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2020 Clashes erupt over C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Clashes erupt over CAA in West Bengal, 2 shot dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARI
Published Jan 30, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 1:31 am IST
The group, which attacked the bandh supporters first, allegedly opened fire killing Anwarul at the spot.
Protesters raise slogans against the amended CAA and NRC during Bharat Bandh in Bhopal on Wednesday.
 Protesters raise slogans against the amended CAA and NRC during Bharat Bandh in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Berhampore/Kolkata: A Muslim cleric and a teenager were shot dead while three others were injured after a gang of miscreants allegedly backed by the Trinamul Congress opened fire on them during a clash.

The incident occurred over a bandh called by an outfit against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Jalangi in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning.

 

The victims were identified as Anwarul Biswas (65), a Maulavi of at a local mosque and Salauddin Sheikh alias Maqbool (18), a mason. The incident has left chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party in a tight spot as the Trinamul supremo has been spearheading a massive movement against the CAA and NRC across the state.

The outfit, Nobojagoron Nagarik Mancha, claiming itself to be apolitical, called the bandh at Sahebnagar in Jalangi demanding the withdrawal of the CAA and NRC.

Clashes were reported in Maha, Gujarat
It also added the recent arrest of Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student Sharjeel Imam by the Delhi Police, among the issues.

At around 7 am, the bandh supporters launched their protests blocking the road near Sahebnagar Market, a local Nurul Islam Sheikh said. A local teacher Abdul Jabbar was leading the agitation. Soon after three vehicles carrying Trinamul workers rushed to the spot.

Jabbar claimed that the agitation was peaceful. The group, led by Trinamul Jalangi (North) block president Tahiruddin Mondal and a Trinamul-ruled gram panchayat head, allegedly attacked bandh supporters with sticks and rods to lift their road blockade forcibly. They even hurled bombs, torched a motorcycle and ransacked many houses.

The group, which attacked the bandh supporters first, allegedly opened fire killing Anwarul at the spot. Salauddin, who was also shot at, succumbed to his injuries at Domkal Sub Division Hospital later.

Local TMC MP Abu Taher denied the party's involvement in the clash and alleged that the violence was by Congress and CPI(M) supporters.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty said that the party was not involved in the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into it. Meanwhile, clashes between two groups were reported in Maharashtra's Dhule, besides incidents of stone-pelting in a few districts and a train blockade in Mumbai.

Incidents of road blockade and stone-pelting were reported during the 'Bharat Bandh' in Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

...
Tags: caa, sharjeel imam


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amma Vodi: AP seeks Rs 1,000 scheme refund

Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams minister’s bullet rant

Dr K Laxman.

BJP to petition Governor against TRS ‘poll fraud’

N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

PCC chief hopes to revive Congress chances in 4 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Permission sought to fly back Indians

The MEA said permission had been sought from China, adding that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was working on the logistics with Chinese authorities.

Flights to China put off over nCoV

In India, several people are under observation in hospitals for suspected infections, including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital.

Parents of Bhainsa riots accused die on same day

According to sources, Abdul Ahmed,75 years old, died due to ill health on Wednesday morning, while his wife, Haimadi Begum, 68 years old, died of a cardiac arrest within hours as she could not cope with the news of the death of her husband.

Telangana HC fines 2 collectors for contempt

Telangana High Court.

Shops, offices shut in Hyderabad for bharat bandh against CAA-NRC

The shutdown was complete in other Muslim-majority areas like Nampally and Tolichowki.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham