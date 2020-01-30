CISF’s manpower crunch hits J&K airports security

It is learnt that though Union home minister Amit Shah wanted the CISF to take over both airports by Feb. 1, sources said that it was unlikely to happen by then.

Hyderabad: Excessive deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for law and order duties in Jammu and Kashmir, post-abrogation of Article 370, and for the ongoing Delhi election process — has ended up in the CISF headquarters in New Delhi struggling to gather 800-odd personnel to be posted in the ‘hyper-sensitive’ Srinagar airport, which has always been on top of the radar of terrorists.

Following the arrest of ‘terrorist’ DSP Davinder Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad of Srinagar airport, while he was ferrying top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Ahmed Shah alias Babu, the J&K administration wrote to the ministry of home affairs requesting the CISF to take over security of both Jammu and Srinagar airports by January 31.

Presently, the security of the airports is jointly handled by the J&K police and the CRPF.

Sources in J&K administration, who are constantly following the CISF takeover of both airports, told Deccan Chronicle that though the Centre has sanctioned 800-odd men and women to be posted at the Srinagar airport, it is turning out to be a herculean task for the CISF bosses in Delhi to draw them from various places and deploy them in Srinagar.

It is learnt that though Union home minister Amit Shah wanted the CISF to take over both airports by Feb. 1, sources said that it was unlikely to happen by then.

Due to the manpower crunch, the CISF is looking to first taking over the Srinagar airport and subsequently Jammu.

“Although both are hyper-sensitive, Srinagar airport is the top priority. For the J&K administration, disgraced Davinder Singh’s arrest made it top priority for the central para-military force to take over immediately,” sources said.

Without giving out the numbers, sources said that several companies of CISF personnel are posted across J&K, assisting the local police and CRPF in law and order duties. A large number of personnel have also been drafted for the Delhi elections, the campaigning for which is in full swing.

“Due to excessive deployments, it is difficult to gather 800-odd personnel from the already depleted units. Moreover, all the personnel have to first give their willingness to work in Srinagar (airport) and this process is also time-consuming,” sources said adding that since it is a difficult posting, willingness of personnel is sought before issuing orders.

With the deadline nearing and the target (February 1) most likely to be missed, a few hundred personnel, who have already gave their willingness, have been drawn from various duties and are undergoing rigorous training in anti-terror operations.