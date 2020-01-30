Nation Current Affairs 30 Jan 2020 Cabinet nod to 24 we ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet nod to 24 weeks abortion limit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Extension to help victims of rape, minors and others.
Prakash Javadekar.
 Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for “special categories of women” which would include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and it would be introduced in the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31, official sources said.

 

While addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the upper limit for permitting abortions has been extended from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks.

He also said that this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies.

The extension will help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant until later, he said. An official statement later said one of the salient features of the proposed amendments is “enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women which will be defined in the amendments to the MTP Rules and would include ‘vulnerable women like survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women (like differently-abled women, minors).”

If the pregnancy has to be terminated in 20 weeks, the opinion of one doctor is required. But beyond that, opinion of two doctors would be needed and one of them has to be a government physician, Javadekar said.

Name and other particulars of a woman whose pregnancy is terminated shall not be revealed except to a person authorised in any law which is in force, the statement said.

“In a progressive reform and giving reproductive rights to women, the limit of 20 weeks of medical termination of pregnancy has been increased to 24 weeks.
This is important because in first five months, there are cases where the girl concerned doesn't realise and has to go to court. This was discussed with various stakeholders,” Javadekar said.

“This will reduce maternal mortality,” he added. The statement said the “upper gestation limit”for medical termination of pregnancy will not apply in cases of “substantial foetal abnormalities” diagnosed by the medical board.

The composition, functions and other details of the medical board will be prescribed subsequently in rules to be framed under the Act. The amendments are aimed at expanding access of women to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian or social grounds, the statement said.

...
Tags: rape survivors, abortions, prakash javadekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amma Vodi: AP seeks Rs 1,000 scheme refund

Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams minister’s bullet rant

Dr K Laxman.

BJP to petition Governor against TRS ‘poll fraud’

N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

PCC chief hopes to revive Congress chances in 4 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Permission sought to fly back Indians

The MEA said permission had been sought from China, adding that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was working on the logistics with Chinese authorities.

Flights to China put off over nCoV

In India, several people are under observation in hospitals for suspected infections, including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital.

Parents of Bhainsa riots accused die on same day

According to sources, Abdul Ahmed,75 years old, died due to ill health on Wednesday morning, while his wife, Haimadi Begum, 68 years old, died of a cardiac arrest within hours as she could not cope with the news of the death of her husband.

Telangana HC fines 2 collectors for contempt

Telangana High Court.

Shops, offices shut in Hyderabad for bharat bandh against CAA-NRC

The shutdown was complete in other Muslim-majority areas like Nampally and Tolichowki.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham