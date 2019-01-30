search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

When PM Modi joked about PUBG

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 30, 2019, 12:22 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 12:22 am IST
He encouraged parents to be a factor of motivation and encouragement for their children.
PM Modi
 PM Modi

New Delhi : Parents  should not treat the “report cards” of children as their “visiting cards” or expect them to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he interacted Tuesday with around 2,000 students, teachers and parents. He encouraged parents to be a factor of motivation and encouragement for their children.

“I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths...It is important to understand these positives of every child. Parents often treat the report cards of their children as their visiting cards and that adds extra pressure on them which is very unreal and unhealthy,” he said in the second edition of “pariksha pe charcha”.

 

“Only when you take it in spirit and encourage your child, a 60 per cent holder move towards 70 or 80 per cent. If you only criticise and scold your child for not getting 90 per cent, you will demotivate your child to start believing that they are incapable. This will take their grades further down towards 40 per cent.

“If parents start comparing their child with achievement of others, it disappoints the child. Parents should encourage their children for every small improvement,” the prime minister added.

Mr Modi said at present, the education system has become rank-bound and rather than running behind ranks, parents and teachers should teach the students to learn from things around them.

“Live freely, observe and be curious to know new things rather than focussing on achieving only ranks. These days the meaning of education has narrowed down to getting ranks in exam for many,” he said.

With less than a month to go for the class 10 and class 12 examinations, Modi discussed ways to handle the exam stress in the interactive session at the Talkatora Stadium where students from across the country got a chance to participate.

“Our learning cannot be reduced to exams only. Our education must equip us to face various challenges of life as well. I sincerely believe that anything that challenges us, polishes us too. If there is nothing to test us, then we become complacent. There must always be something to challenge us,” he said.     

— PTI

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Members of Citizens for Bengaluru protesting the steel flyover in 2016

‘Steal’ flyover once more, Beda Once More

David Cameron

Remembering ‘Nana’ on his centenary

Kollam Corporation

New plant to solve Kollam’s waste problem

It will take 160 minutes to cover the section from Thrissur to Shornur 'B' cabin which normally, trains cover in just 20 minutes.

Amrita new timing gives ‘nightmare’ to passengers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Time to tell our story': Ramani on summon in MJ Akbar defamation case

Ramani, who was the first woman to a case Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, has to appear before the Patiala House Curt on the next date of hearing, slated on February 25.  (Photo: File)

‘Is this promise also fake’: Mayawati on Rahul’s income guarantee promise

Mayawati questioned if 'this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’. (Photo: ANI | File)

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham