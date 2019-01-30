search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana High Court tells Chief Secretary to solve road woes, file report in 4 weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jan 30, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed its concern over the inadequate coordination between the various departments of the state government on maintenance of roads in Hyderabad. It directed the Chief Secretary to solve this issue and submit a report within 4 weeks.

A  Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy was dealing with the plea of former MLC N. 

 

Ramchander Rao on the deplorable condition of the roads in Hyderabad which were leading to a huge number of fatal accidents.

More concerned over the stretch, where the Metro Rail works were underway, the bench impleaded the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited(HMRL), Union ministry of  Highways and Roads and Chief Secretary of Telangana and asked them to place a comprehensive report.

The Chief Justice Radhakrishnan orally observed “When the citizen is paying tax, it is the responsibility of the governments to facilitate them with proper roads.  Why are the various limbs of the Telangana government not co-ordinating and why are they are not ensuring that roads are properly maintained, paving for a  safe journey for citizens when they travel.”

“In view of the Metro Rail works in various parts of Hyderabad , the roads abutting  both sides of the metro rail are damaged and when it comes to repairing them, the GHMC, Roads and Buildings and the Metro Rail are passing the buck to each other and in the interregnum, utimately, it is the citizen who loses his life”, said C.J. Radhakrishnan.

The  Bench specifically pointed out that roads in the Metro Rail (HMRL) stretch viz. Miyapur to Assembly, and LB Nagar sector were not properly maintained.

The Court made it clear that it needs a cohesive and comprehensive input on actual works done and modalities formulated for laying and maintenance of roads.  It directed the state government to file a short report on actual and anticipated works which still have to be done. 

