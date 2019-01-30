Day after Karnataka CM’s threat to step down, HD Revanna meets BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: In a sign that the Janata Dal (S) maybe exploring options outside the coalition with the Congress in the state or simply rattling the Congress cage ahead of upcoming negotiations on seat-sharing for parliamentary polls, JD(S) supremo Mr H.D. Deve Gowda's son and Minister H.D. Revanna reportedly met BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa at his Dollars Colony home on Tuesday, setting off fresh speculation that the coalition government could be on its last legs.

Sources in the BJP however have denied the meeting even took place on Tuesday, saying BSY was ill through the day, while allowing that it may have happened on Monday, shortly after senior Congress leaders had been openly critical of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, saying that for them 'their chief minister was still Siddaramaiah," leading the CM, to threaten to step down and bring the government down with him.

Amid reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday cautioned former chief minister and Congress legislative party chief, Mr Siddaramaiah from creating any rift between the coalition partners, Mr Siddaramaiah himself took

all State Congress leaders who had been openly criticizing the chief minister, to task, as Mr Revanna's secret meeting with the BJP raised the very real possibility that the JD(S) could pull the plug on the government, and lead to fresh elections.

Though the nature of the discussion was kept secret, sources also said that this was no more than a ploy by JDS supremo Mr Deve Gowda to keep the Congress on the back foot in the run up to the discussion between the coalition partners on sharing of Lok Sabha seats.

Mr. Revanna's visit reportedly took place while the JD(S) was in the midst of a high level National Executive in the city, discussing strategy on how to defeat communal BJP in forthcoming Parliament elections.

After meeting Mr Yeddyurappa, Mr Revanna is said to have re-joined the meeting, when it was in its last stages.

Sources said that Mr Revanna went to Mr Yeddyurappa's Dollars Colony house at around 6 pm. It was a one on one meeting between the two and by the time Mr Revanna returned to the JD(S) conclave, it was around 8.30 pm.

Meanwhile Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly spoken to AICC president Rahul Gandhi complaining against the State Congress leaders, which prompted Mr Gandhi to pull up state leaders.