BJP plans Modi-Shah meets in February

Bhopal: BJP on Tuesday prepared a plan to organise a series of public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national president Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh in February ahead of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May this year.

The party seems to have given more focus to the areas where BJP fared poorly in the November assembly elections.

Accordingly, the party strategists have decided to organize public meetings of Mr Modi and Mr Shah in Gwalior-Chambal and Mahakashol areas, where BJP suffered severe drubbing in the recently held assembly polls denying the party the fourth successive term in power.

“We have identified the two regions as our weak spots and hence wanted our star campaigners, Mr Modi and Mr Shah, to address a series of public meetings in the areas to retain the saffron base in the upcoming elections in the ar-ea”, a senior BJP leader said.