search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot: Governor Ram Naik

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:15 am IST
The state government removed SP Kasganj Sunil Singh for his failure to control the situation and replaced him with Piyush Srivastava.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP Governor Ram Naik, on Monday, termed the violence in Kasganj as a ‘blot’ on the government even as tension continues to prevail in the riot-hit town.

“What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot. The government should hold a probe and take steps so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

 

The state government  removed SP Kasganj Sunil Singh for his failure to control the situation and replaced him with Piyush Srivastava.

This is the second time this month that the Yogi government has faced flak from leaders on the laws and order issue. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, while attending a programme, advised the Yogi government to improve the law and order situation. He even advised the government to revoke arms licences given to many people.

Tags: governor ram naik, kasganj district, violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition back on sale in India for limited time

There's also a buyback program, if you are looking to swap in your smartphone to get the 5T Star Wars edition.
 

Scientists discover 'kiss hormone' which fuels libido, helps women orgasm better

There are no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Section 506 can’t be invoked: Telengana Jurists

The Supreme Court had ruled that to attract Section 506 of IPC, the threat must be with intention to cause alarm to the complainant to make that person to do or omit to do any work and mere expression of any words without any intention to cause alarm would not be sufficient to bring in the application of this Section.

Criticism of Telengana state not intimidation

The Law Commission of India in its 237th report recommended the Centre to make Part 1 of the Section 506 of IPC as compoundable offence.

SC refuses to stay trial against Shrikanth Purohit in Malegaon blast case

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre, issued notice on Col Purohit’s special leave petition challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the Malegaon bomb blast case. (Photo: PTI)

NIA to probe forcible conversion of Kerala woman by Muslim husband

Earlier this month, the Ernakulam Rural police had arrested two persons in connection with the case. (Photo: Representational)

11 Nagaland parties not to contest Assembly polls till resolution of peace deal

The Naga Hoho, an apex Naga tribal body, had earlier this month sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in postponing the elections, saying the vexed issue should be resolved first. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham