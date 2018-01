A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre, issued notice on Col Purohit’s special leave petition challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the Malegaon bomb blast case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay at this stage the criminal trial against Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

A bench of Justices R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre, issued notice on Col. Purohit’s special leave petition challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

The bench issued notice on the main appeal returnable in four weeks.