search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Last words may have been 'Hey Ram', I didn't hear him say: Mahatma Gandhi's PA

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 5:45 pm IST
He had stunned the country in 2006 when he told a press conference, Bapu didn't say 'Hey Ram' when he fell to the bullets of Nathuram Godse.
96-year-old Venkita Kalyanam, who claims to be a witness to the horrific event on January 30, 1948, said he 'could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident'. (Photo: File)
 96-year-old Venkita Kalyanam, who claims to be a witness to the horrific event on January 30, 1948, said he 'could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident'. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Over a decade after he shocked the country claiming Mahatma Gandhi did not utter the words 'Hey Ram' when he was assassinated 70 years ago, his nonagenarian personal attendant on Tuesday said he was misquoted earlier.

Venkita Kalyanam, who was Bapu's personal secretary between 1943 and 1948, said, "I never said Gandhiji did not say 'Hey Ram' at all. What I had said was I did not hear him saying 'Hey Ram'... Mahatma may have said that... I do not know."

 

The 96-year-old, who claims to be a witness to the horrific event on January 30, 1948, said he "could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident".

"Everybody was shouting when the Mahatma was shot. I could not hear anything in the din. He may have uttered 'Hey Ram'. I do not know," Kalyanam said.

Also Read: Conversation: Gandhi story, by his shadow

He had stunned the country in 2006 when he told a press conference in Kollam Bapu did not say "Hey Ram" when he fell to the bullets of Nathuram Godse.

Mahatma's great grandson Tushar Gandhi had rubbished the remark then.

Citing Sardar Gurbachan Singh's testimony in the assassination trial, Tushar Gandhi had said that after being gunned down, Bapu had folded hands and uttered the words 'Hey Ram'.

Kalyanam added Godse killed Gandhiji only once, but political parties were doing it everyday by not following his teachings.

Tags: hey ram, mahatma gandhi, mahatma gandhi assassination, nathuram godse
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
 

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wrap it up! Twitterati go wild over Zara skirt that resembles your dad's 'lungi'

The sarong-style skirt is being sold at Zara's UK online store at £ 69.99. (Photo: Twitter/ ms_aria101)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala HC issues notice to Centre over move to introduce orange-coloured passport

The petitioner said that the move would make their underprivileged status known publicly through separate colour code and it is a grave invasion of their fundamental right to privacy and dignity. (Photo: File)

Man mails triple talaq to wife on Rs 100 stamp paper after dowry torture

The woman, Shabnam, said on Monday that she was caught unawares when she received the divorce papers on Rs 100 stamp paper. (Photo: ANI)

Will continue my struggle to end triple talaq: India’s first female imam

Jamida, the 34-year-old state secretary of the Quran Sunnath Society, became the first female imam in India's history to lead Friday prayers on January 26. (Photo: ANI)

AIADMK spring cleans, expels 150 more office bearers across Tamil Nadu

Palanisamy and Panneerselvam had in December warned of action against those who go against the party line, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar Assembly bypoll. (Photo: File | PTI)

Peaceful elections to facilitate ongoing talks on Naga issue: Rijiju on poll boycott

Rijiju said the Central government fully understands the sentiments expressed by the Core Committee of the Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations but 'election boycott is not the solution'. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham