search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian parents didn't want 21 mn girls, wanted boy instead: Economic Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 10:46 am IST
For first time, document was printed in pink as it waded into problems of gender bias.
The pre-Budget annual document detailing state of economy was in the past presented in multiple hues of blue, green and yellow but the Survey 2017-18 sported a pink cover 'chosen as a symbol of support for the growing movement to end violence against women which spans continents'. (Photo: ANI)
 The pre-Budget annual document detailing state of economy was in the past presented in multiple hues of blue, green and yellow but the Survey 2017-18 sported a pink cover 'chosen as a symbol of support for the growing movement to end violence against women which spans continents'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indians still want sons, the Economic Survey of 2017-18 has pointed out in a first-ever estimate of its kind.

The survey says there are 21 million girls that Indian parents did not want, they wanted a boy instead. This data was gathered by looking at the sex ratio of the last child, which tilts heavily towards boys. It indicated that parents keep on having children till they get the number of boys they want.

 

Breaking from past, the Economic Survey was printed in the colour pink as it waded into the problem of gender bias prevalent in India and underscored the importance of gender issues to the economy.

The pre-Budget annual document detailing state of economy was in the past presented in multiple hues of blue, green and yellow but the Survey 2017-18 sported a pink cover "chosen as a symbol of support for the growing movement to end violence against women which spans continents".

Read Also: Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19 vs 6.75 pc in 2017-18

Indian parents continue to have children until they get the desired number of sons, it said observing that the adverse sex ratio of females to males has led to 63 million "missing" women.

Read Also: Pink survey tabled in Parliament, asks Indians to confront son preference

The survey report's author, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said the document's cover was deliberately kept in pink colour to show the government's support to the movement 'in favour of women and women's empowerment'.

Read Also: Temporary impact of demonetisation, GST dissipating: Arvind Subramanian

The survey has a whole chapter on gender.

Tamil writer and poet Subramania Bharati is quoted in the chapter on gender bias as the Chief Economic Advisor sought to highlight societal and economic challenges like son meta-preference and empowerment of women.

Also two-word hashtag '#Me Too' that denotes sexual harassment and assault too finds a mention in the gender chapter.

Many Twitteratis, however, were not amused with the choice of the pink colour of the survey. One Twitter user referred to the choice as "Pathetic, patriarchal, shallow symbolism", while another said it "contributes to stereotyping".

"They have got to be kidding us! They made the Economic Survey cover pink to symbolise women empowerment. What will be the colour of actualising it?" a tweet by a user, Rachna Sinha, said.

With inputs from agencies.

Tags: economic survey 2017-18, indian parents, sex ratio, gender bias
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pink survey tabled in Parliament, asks Indians to confront son preference
Temporary impact of demonetisation, GST dissipating: Arvind Subramanian
Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19 vs 6.75 pc in 2017-18


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
 

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wrap it up! Twitterati go wild over Zara skirt that resembles your dad's 'lungi'

The sarong-style skirt is being sold at Zara's UK online store at £ 69.99. (Photo: Twitter/ ms_aria101)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Kovind’s joint Parliament address ‘hollow, devoid of logic’: Cong

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament marking the start of the Budget session. (Photo: PTI)

Family divided over SIT probe in Gauri Lankesh murder, brother to ask for CBI probe

Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

‘Acche Din’ are here, except for ‘minor hiccups’: Rahul jibes at Modi govt

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also tagged a video of the song 'Don't worry be happy' with the tweet. (Photo:File | PTI)

Future & heritage, all for a ‘steel’

Artist impression of Proposed JC Road Steel bridge.

Karnataka: Exotic bee eaters get back their nesting site

A nest of blue-tailed bee eaters at Naguvanahalli near Srirangapatna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham