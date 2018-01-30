I’d rather die for truth than sell pakodas with a PhD: Kanhaiya takes a dig at Modi

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pakoda remark, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday said that it is better to die for truth than to hold a PhD and sell pakodas on roads.

Speaking at the ‘Gauri Day’ event, he criticised Modi for “fooling” the country’s youth with the promise of two core jobs every year. “Almost four years have passed. What did you, Mr. Modi, do to create jobs for youth? How many jobs have you created,” he asked.

On January 20, Modi had suggested that those who sell pakodas outside offices and earn Rs 200 a day should be counted as employed.

Kanhaiya called upon Modi to speak up against violence committed by Hindutva outfits against the minorities and Dalits and asked if he dared to stop it by taking strict action against miscreants.