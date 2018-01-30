search on deccanchronicle.com
Govt not to issue orange passport, printing of last page to also continue

The MEA had received several individual and collective representations requesting to reconsider the 2 decisions.
Government has scrapped its decision to issue a separate passport with orange colour jacket to ECR passport holders. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Government has scrapped its decision to issue a separate passport with orange colour jacket to ECR (Emigration Check Required) passport holders. The current practice of printing of the last page of the passport would also continue. This means that the passport would continue to serve as valid residential proof.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “After comprehensive discussions with the various stakeholders, the MEA has decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with orange colour jacket to ECR passport holders.”

 

The MEA had received several individual and collective representations requesting to reconsider these two decisions.

The decision of the MEA on both these issues was reviewed in the light of these representations during a meeting chaired by foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on January 29. Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh was also present at the meet.

