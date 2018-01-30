search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Indrajit to move High Court seeking CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:42 am IST
However, his sole surviving sister Kavitha Lankesh, announced that the family would like to continue with the SIT probe.
Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit lights a candle in Chamarajpet on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit lights a candle in Chamarajpet on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit plans to approach the High Court demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate his sister's murder, going against his family who would prefer the probe to continue under the SIT.

Speaking after paying his respects to the feisty editor of Lankesh Patrike at her grave in Chamarajpet on her 56th birth anniversary on Monday, he said it has been five months since the investigation by the SIT began and it had made no headway. It seems "one-sided," he said, adding he "has lost his faith in the SIT" and planned to contact his lawyers to approach the high court.

 

However, his sole surviving sister Kavitha Lankesh, announced that the family would like to continue with the SIT probe and are confident about its progress. She also said her brother had not spoken to SIT officers and could not judge what progress had been made. "Asking for a CBI probe is his own decision. We, the family want the SIT to continue with the investigation," she said, pointing out that "the CBI already has more than 13 unsolved cases in Karnataka," and that " the SIT has made so much progress with the probe, any move to hand it over to the CBI will mean restarting the investigation," only prolonging it further.

Tags: gauri lankesh murder case, lankesh patrike
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition back on sale in India for limited time

There's also a buyback program, if you are looking to swap in your smartphone to get the 5T Star Wars edition.
 

Scientists discover 'kiss hormone' which fuels libido, helps women orgasm better

There are no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Only Aadhaar for Tatkal passport

Instead, applicants must have an Aadhaar number or enrolment number, a self-declaration document and any two identification documents of the 12 listed.

‘Gauri Day’ brings young, old writers, activists together

Actor Prakash Rai (from L), Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and student leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the 56th birth anniversary celebrations of Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: Shashidhar B.)

HMWSSB builds 567 rainwater harvesting pits

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has constructed 567 Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) pits against the 1,000 target. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Stringent drug stability checks ordered on firms.

According to sources, such discrepancies were found in drugs manufactured in units that were not properly registered and where verification processes were not followed.

Hussainsagar stench leaves passersby with a headache

Unable to bear the stench from the Hussainsagar lake, tourists and passersby cover their noses as they walk near the lake. (Photo:Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham