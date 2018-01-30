search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fascist BJP gaining from our differences: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Mevani said that he will be in Bengaluru in April and campaign against the BJP for three weeks.
Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Photo: PTI)
 Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Dalit activist and newly elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani here on Monday asked the people and activists to join political parties and come on a single platform to defeat the BJP in the Karnataka assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Mevani said that he will be in Bengaluru in April and campaign against the BJP for three weeks. “The state has 20 percent Dalit population. Not even 20 Dalit votes should go to the BJP, which sees Dalits as politically untouchable too,” he said.

 

“The fascist BJP is gaining from our ideological differences with other parties. We ought to be ready to compromise our ideology to safeguard our constitutional values. It can happen only if the BJP is ousted from power,” he said, adding that the BJP wants to distract people’s attention from real issues like jobs, minimum support price for crops, poverty and health by raising issues like cow, love jihad and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Tags: jignesh mevani, bjp, karnataka assembly elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition back on sale in India for limited time

There's also a buyback program, if you are looking to swap in your smartphone to get the 5T Star Wars edition.
 

Scientists discover 'kiss hormone' which fuels libido, helps women orgasm better

There are no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lecture on patriotism? Not from Sangh Parivar: Shehla Rashid

Former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Maths Teacher suspended for sex abuse

The child rights wing has written to SP Sanga Reddy and state DGP about the issue of K. Lingaiah sexually abusing girl students of the school, asking for him to be booked under POSCO Act. (Representational Image)

Twenty Hyderabad libraries to receive Rs 1 crore for new books

Readers, particularly students from weaker sections also faced difficulties as many books were outdated.

I’d rather die for truth than sell pakodas with a PhD: Kanhaiya takes a dig at Modi

Actor Prakash Raj, Jignesh Mevani, freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, political activist Kanhaiya Kumar, JNUSU leader Umar Khalid and former JNUSU President, Shehla Rashid in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Face-recognition for attendance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to register attendance of all permanent and outsourced employees by face-recognition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham