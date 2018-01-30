search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow mobs: Supreme Court issues notice to 4 BJP-ruled states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Jan 30, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:20 am IST
The court has sought replies from the states by April 3.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slapped contempt of court notice on BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana for their failure to implement its direction to check assaults in the name of cow vigilantism by appointing a nodal police officer in each district. If the court finds the chief secretaries of the states guilty of contempt of court, they are liable for a maximum punishment of six months in jail.

A three-judge bench headed Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notice to the states asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for non-implementation of its September 6, 2017, order to rein in cow vigilante groups. The court has sought replies from the states by April 3.

 

The contempt of court notice was issued on a petition filed by journalist Tushar Gandhi who alleged that 66 incidents of assaults in the name of cow vigilantism had taken place despite the court’s direction in September.

Tags: supreme court of india, chief justice dipak misra, cow vigilantism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Take steps to save innocents: Supreme Court to Centre


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition back on sale in India for limited time

There's also a buyback program, if you are looking to swap in your smartphone to get the 5T Star Wars edition.
 

Scientists discover 'kiss hormone' which fuels libido, helps women orgasm better

There are no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Experts seek checks on frothing of lakes in Hyderabad

point. Dumping of human waste, domestic and other bio waste led to the formation of methane gas molecules in the water of the lake.

Section 506 can’t be invoked: Telengana Jurists

The Supreme Court had ruled that to attract Section 506 of IPC, the threat must be with intention to cause alarm to the complainant to make that person to do or omit to do any work and mere expression of any words without any intention to cause alarm would not be sufficient to bring in the application of this Section.

Criticism of Telengana state not intimidation

The Law Commission of India in its 237th report recommended the Centre to make Part 1 of the Section 506 of IPC as compoundable offence.

SC refuses to stay trial against Shrikanth Purohit in Malegaon blast case

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre, issued notice on Col Purohit’s special leave petition challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the Malegaon bomb blast case. (Photo: PTI)

NIA to probe forcible conversion of Kerala woman by Muslim husband

Earlier this month, the Ernakulam Rural police had arrested two persons in connection with the case. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham