3 Motilal Nehru Road: The Retirement Abode of Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: The sprawling 3 Motilal Nehru Road bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi served for over 10 years as the retirement abode of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. A spacious Type-VIII bungalow amid the three-acre plot, Dr Singh had moved to this address in the national capital after attending Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2014.

Earlier, the four-bedroom bungalow was the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who had vacated it after her party’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections. She died in 2019 at the age of 81.

The CPWD had completely renovated and restored the bungalow by re-doing the entire flooring and pillars after Dikshit had vacated it. Dr Singh, being a former prime minister, enjoyed SPG protection along with his family.

The bungalow was home to about 40 full-grown trees, including peepul, arjun, goolar, marorfalli, jamun, neem, mango and seemal, which shelter about 60 species of birds and mammals, when Singh, accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur had moved into this prime address in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The sprawling lawns of the property also provided shelter to a sizeable number of bats.

“Although no count has been taken, the bats could number more than 200,” a senior CPWD official who was involved in getting the house ready for Singh and his family, had then said.