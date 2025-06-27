3 Held for Gangrape of Law Student in Kolkata College; NCW Seeks Report, BJP-TMC in Slugfest

Kolkata: Three persons including a young Trinamul Congress leader, who also claims himself a criminal lawyer, were arrested by the Kolkata Police on Thursday night for allegedly gangraping a young law student at South Calcutta Law College in the city.

The accused are Manojit Mishra (31), Pramit Mukherjee (21) and Zaib Ahmed (19). Manojit was the Chhatra Parishad president of the TMC at the same college when he studied there. He is also a South Kolkata TMC (Chhatra Parishad) general secretary and is a criminal lawyer at the Alipore Court, according to his social media profile.

Pramit and Zaib are students of the same college too. The victim, who is 24-years-old, visited her college at around 4 pm on June 25 for examination form fill-up but was asked by Manojit to wait till evening which she did. She along with seven other students were later taken to the union room where Manojit gave them a lecture.

In her complaint to Kasba police station on June 26, the law student alleged that Manojit, Pramit and Zaib forcibly took her to the guard room of the college after locking the main gate, raped her in turn there in between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm and clicked videos of their act.

The victim also claimed that she begged them for mercy, falling at their feet but was not spared. According to her, she was subjected to the horror because Manojit wanted to marry her but she refused his proposal as she has been in a relationship.

Manojit then threatened to harm her boyfriend and frame her parents in false cases. By Thursday night, the accused trio were arrested by the cops. Meanwhile, the victim underwent a medical test at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

On Friday Kolkata Police said, “Kasba Police Station responded swiftly and decisively to a complaint of sexual assault involving a female law student in Kasba. An FIR was registered without delay, and within 12 hours, all three accused named in the complaint were apprehended. They have been remanded to police custody till 01.07.2025.”

It added, “The investigation is being pursued with utmost seriousness, professionalism, and sensitivity. We appeal to the public and digital platforms to refrain from circulating unverified or misleading content that could hinder the judicial process or compromise the dignity of those involved.”

Taking suo moto cognizance of the crime, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a report from Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma. The NCW stated that it “has taken suo moto cognizance of a shocking incident reported from Kolkata, where a law student was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises by two current students and a former student.”

It added, “Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS. She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of BNSS. The Commission has sought a detailed action-taken report within 3 days.”

Posting photos of the accused TMC leader with top party leaders, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X-handle, “OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC: MP Abhishek Banerjee, Councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law), State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.”

He also alleged, “Shocking reports suggest that college authorities were instructed to lock the gates while the crime was taking place! Who gave Manojit this impunity? Who shielded him? This is not just a crime. This is a cover-up of the highest order. TMC is a party of rapists and protectors of rapists. We will not allow political power to bury this crime. We will not allow Mamata Banerjee’s regime to silence the voice of justice. The BJP stands firmly with the victim. We will fight relentlessly until justice is delivered.”

Coming under attack of the opposition, TMC stated, “We unequivocally condemn the tragic rape incident at South Calcutta Law College. @KolkataPolice have swiftly apprehended all 3 accused, and the full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty.”

It said, “This tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments. It is extremely unfortunate that the @BJP4India Govt. at the Centre has not lifted a finger to get it implemented. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the profound trauma endured by the victim. The State Administration, under Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. @MamataOfficial, is committed to providing every possible form of support and assistance to the victim during this distressing time. Justice will be served.”