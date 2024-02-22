3-Day Seminar at OU on Telangana Reconstruction

Hyderabad: The Department of Sociology, Osmania University (OU) will organise a three-day conference on reconstruction of Telangana state: Emerging issues, policy interventions and development prospects from February 26 to 28 at OU Arts College.

The conference which starts on February 26 at Arts College will be having Prof. D. Ravinder Yadav, OU vice–chancellor and Prof. M. Kodandaram as the keynote speakers at the inaugural seminar. Prof. R. Limbadri, TSCHE chairman will be chief guest at the valedictory function which will be held on February 28.

Following the inaugural session, there will be a plenary session on “Telangana reconstruction: Emerging Issues, policy interventions and development prospects” where many prominent people from academics, voluntary organisations, bureaucrats, newspaper editors and experts in particular fields will speak on various topics.

Discussions will be held for three days. Professors and research scholars from various states will submit their research papers at the conference.