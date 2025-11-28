3 Assam Congress Leaders Held for Circulating AI-Generated Video of Assam CM

Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police on Friday arrested three Congress party leaders for allegedly circulating an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video featuring Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A video edited in the style of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati where the Assam chief minister was alleged to have been the most corrupt chief minister of independent India was widely circulated on social media. The chief minister’s office (CMO) later clarified that the clip was fake and artificially generated.

The Congress leaders were, however, granted bail after being produced before a Kamrup district court on Friday, the CID special director general of police (DGP) Mr Munna Prasad Gupta said.

Chairman of the social media and IT department of the Majuli District Congress, Jibeswar Gam (27), spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Upen Raj Nath, and Rupohi Congress member Shahidul Islam (29) were arrested separately between Wednesday and Thursday from Majuli and other districts.

Senior Congress spokesperson Raju Sahu was also summoned and questioned but not arrested, the CID said.

The CID registered a case following a social media post of the chief minister’s office which said, “Alert! A fake, fabricated video is being circulated by some netizens to malign Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa. This claim is completely baseless. We urge everyone to stay cautious and avoid sharing unverified content. Those creating or circulating such misinformation will face legal action.”

Meanwhile Congress leader Pawan Khera who was here on Friday alleged that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt chief minister in the history of independent India.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Khera claimed that Mr Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.

“Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state,” he alleged.

“The Special Revision is being conducted in Assam to bring in voters from outside the state and their names are being inserted in the voter list,” Mr Khera claimed.

He reiterated that people of Assam want to defeat Sarma in the polls and he knows that very well.