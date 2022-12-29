  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2022 Nellore stampede: PM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nellore stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of deceased

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of seven Telugu Desam Party workers in the stampede at TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting.

PM Modi announced that ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs would be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50 thousand to each injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Eight Telugu Desam Party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday, police said.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh stampede, prime minister modi, ex gratia, eight killed in stampede
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Police said that they have arrested Nangi Satyanarayana (32) and Baswaraju Sampath Kumar (24) for the murder of Shetty Mallesham, who was killed while on his morning walk in Gurjakunta village. (Representational image)

Two arrested for Siddipet BRS leader's murder

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march in New Delhi (AFP)

Rahul himself 'violated' security guidelines during Yatra in Delhi: Govt officials

The National Investigation Agency officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Popular Front of India in Kerala. (Representational image: PTI file)

NIA conducts raids at 56 locations in Kerala in PFI conspiracy case

The spot where the stampede occured during Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district. (Photo by arrangement)

8 killed, 4 severely injured at Naidu’s public meeting



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Rahul himself 'violated' security guidelines during Yatra in Delhi: Govt officials

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' march in New Delhi (AFP)

Amit Shah to visit Mandya on Dec 30, 31 to woo Vokkaligas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

India is entering a golden age, says Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Governor of Telangana State, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, participates in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations at Keshav Memorial Education Society at Narayanaduda, Hyderabad. (By Arrangement)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->