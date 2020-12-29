Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2020 Widespread resentmen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Widespread resentment in TS over MBBS counselling

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2020, 7:34 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 7:34 am IST
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss Telangana students losing out seats in MBBS
A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)
 A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: There is widespread resentment against alleged flouting of norms in counselling for admission into first year MBBS course held by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Political parties, student organisations and social activists have condemned the approach of the university, which has resulted in scores of Telangana students either being deprived of seats or an opportunity to pursue the course in better colleges.
Significantly, the TS government and university authorities have maintained silence over the news report “Merit twist: AP students enter Gandhi” carried in these columns on Monday. Repeated attempts of this correspondent to get clarification from the university registrar did not yield any result.

 

Moreover, the university went ahead with the final round of counselling today, using the same method it adopted for earlier rounds of counselling that left local students high and dry.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, in an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, demanded that counselling be held afresh with a changed procedure that safeguards the interests of “sons of soil” (Telangana local students).
“I am pained to see that local students have been subject to gross injustice,” he said, adding that sneaking of students from the other state defeated the very purpose of separate statehood for Telangana. Dasoju Sravan charged that the Telangana government seems to have turned a blind eye to such a fraudulent activity.
A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. “I would have got a seat in any government college,” he said, adding that he has been forced to pay a higher fee to the private college.

 

Social activist and heritage expert Anuradha Reddy said she has been devastated over the injustice done to local students. “It’s a sense of déjà vu,” she said, referring to successive governments in the combined state misinterpreting the 15 per cent open category and filling it exclusively with non-locals.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss Telangana students losing out seats in MBBS. “We will study the counselling process in detail and take up the cause of local students if they have been denied opportunity,” said L Ayyappa, state secretary, ABVP.

 

...
Tags: mbbs admission, kaloji health university of telangana, mbbs counselling, akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad, telangana students
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many of the persons taken into custody are suspected to be having links with child traffickers. (Representional Image)

Operation P- Hunt: Kerala police nab 41 persons including doctor, IT professionals

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.

Kaloji violated SC rule on quota, alleges backward classes organisations

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

No eligible beneficiary will be denied house, CM Jagan reiterates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

Karnataka cabinet okays anti-cow slaughter ordinance

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Two-day corona dry run from today in Andhra Pradesh

The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Kaloji violated SC rule on quota, alleges backward classes organisations

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham