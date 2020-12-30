Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2020 No permission for Ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No permission for New Year celebrations in Vijayawada city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 30, 2020, 4:40 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2020, 4:40 am IST
Vijayawada city police commissioner appealed to people to ring in the New Year at their homes by following Covid-19 protocol
Police stated that there was no special permission for New Year celebrations at hotels, functions or other gatherings. (Representational Images)
 Police stated that there was no special permission for New Year celebrations at hotels, functions or other gatherings. (Representational Images)

VIJAYAWADA: No New Year celebrations will be allowed in Vijayawada city to contain the spread of Covid-19. Vijayawada city police commissioner Battina Srinivasulu said that the police department has not given permission for the celebrations and appealed to people to ring in the New Year at their homes by following Covid-19 protocol.

Wishing the people, the top cop said that the police will increase patrolling and security arrangements for the protection of law and order in the city on December 31. Srinivasulu said that in view of the new strain of Covid being identified in a passenger from the UK and fears of a second Covid wave, people should avoid public gatherings.

 

He said that there was no permission to gather on roads or cut cakes for New Year on the Bandar Road and all shops in the city should close by 10 pm on December 31. He stated that there was no special permission for New Year celebrations at hotels, functions or other gatherings. He said that wine shops would be allowed till 8 pm and bars and restaurants till 11 pm on December 31 following the Cove Protocol.

He warned of stern action against those selling liquor to people under 21 years and those conducting New Year programmes violating norms at bars, restaurants and hotels. He warned that vehicles would be seized for violation of norms like drunken driving and not wearing helmets and seat belts. He appealed to people to cooperate with the police by celebrating New Year in homes.

 

...
Tags: vijayawada new year celebration, new year celebration ban, vijayawada city police commissioner battina srinivasulu, covid variant in ap


Latest From Nation

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there. (AFP)

India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. (PTI/file photo)

14 more UK returnees test positive for new strain of coronavirus; total 20

Farmers during a protest against the three agri laws at the Ghazipur-Delhi border on Monday. (PTI)

Protesting farmers take a hard stand ahead of next round of talks

S.L. Dharme Gowda (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Karnataka legislative council deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda commits suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

Salary hike for state government employees; retirement age to be increased

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI/file photo)

Widespread resentment in TS over MBBS counselling

A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)

PM Modi launches driverless train

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham